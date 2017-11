Nov 2 (Reuters) - EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG:

* ‍EYEMAXX REPAYS 2012/2017 ON SCHEDULE IN AMOUNT OF EUR 11.624 MILLION​

* ‍BOND HAD COUPON OF 7.75 PERCENT AND ITS MOST RECENT OUTSTANDING VOLUME TOTALLED EUR 11.624 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)