BRIEF-Eyenovia Advances Micropine For Myopia Into Phase III Clinical Development

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Eyenovia Inc:

* EYENOVIA ADVANCES MICROPINE FOR MYOPIA INTO PHASE III CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT AND APPOINTS STANFORD PROFESSOR DR. DOUGLAS FREDRICK TO ITS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD AND MYOPIA PROGRAM STEERING COMMITTEE

* EYENOVIA INC - MICROPINE PHASE III TRIAL FOR MYOPIA IS PLANNED TO START IN FIRST HALF OF 2019

* EYENOVIA INC - EYENOVIA HAS RECEIVED FEEDBACK THAT ONLY ONE PHASE III PIVOTAL STUDY WILL BE REQUIRED FOR REGISTRATION INSTEAD OF TWO TRIALS