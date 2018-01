BRIEF-Eyenovia Sees IPO Of 2.73 Mln Shares Of Common Stock Priced Between $10-$12 Per Share

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Eyenovia Inc:

* EYENOVIA INC SEES IPO OF 2.73 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK PRICED BETWEEN $10.00 AND $12.00 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* EYENOVIA SAYS INTENDS TO USE IPO PROCEEDS TOGETHER WITH EXISTING CASH, ABOUT $12 MILLION TO COMPLETE PHASE III CLINICAL TRIALS FOR MICROPROST

* EYENOVIA SAYS INTENDS TO USE IPO PROCEEDS TOGETHER WITH EXISTING CASH, ABOUT $2 MILLION TO COMPLETE PHASE III CLINICAL TRIALS FOR MICROSTAT

* EYENOVIA SAYS INTENDS TO USE IPO PROCEEDS TOGETHER WITH EXISTING CASH, ABOUT $1.5 MILLION TO COMPLETE MICROTEARS REGISTRATION ACTIVITIES