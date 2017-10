Oct 9 (Reuters) - Ezcorp Inc

* Ezcorp announces strategic acquisition of 112 pawn stores in Latin America

* Ezcorp Inc - ‍Ezcorp paid $53.4 million in cash at closing​

* Ezcorp Inc - ‍additional $2.25 million for deal to be paid contingent upon performance of business​

* Ezcorp Inc - deal will be immediately accretive to co's earnings​