Oct 3 (Reuters) - EZCORP Inc

* EZCORP restructures repayment arrangement with AlphaCredit

* EZCORP Inc - Grupo Finmart issued two promissory notes to EZCORP in an aggregate principal amount of $61 million​

* EZCORP- under modified agreement $61 million principal amount, plus accrued interest, will be paid on a monthly basis between now and September 27, 2019

* EZCORP Inc- will receive an additional deferred compensation fee of $14 million