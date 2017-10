Oct 23 (Reuters) - F J Benjamin Holdings Ltd:

* F J Benjamin Holdings-proposing to raise nearly S$12.0 million through issue of 341.2 million new shares at S$0.035 per share ​

* Q1 ‍revenue totalled S$41.4 million versus S$51.3 million​

* Qtrly ‍group net attributable loss S$942,000 versus loss of S$3.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: