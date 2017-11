Nov 23 (Reuters) - FABASOFT AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: FABASOFT AG: FABASOFT AWARDED CONTRACT IN THE TENDERING PROCEDURE ‘PROCUREMENT OF THE BASIC SERVICE E-FILE/DMS FOR THE FEDERAL ADMINISTRATION’ - GERMANY

* ‍TERM OF CONTRACT IS 6 YRS WITH OPTION OF CONTRACTING AUTHORITY TO EXTEND CONTRACT TO TOTAL TERM OF 10 YRS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)