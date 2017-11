Nov 15 (Reuters) - FABASOFT AG:

* ‍SALES REVENUE: EUR 15.7 MILLION (EUR 13.6 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF FISCAL YEAR 2016/2017)​

* ‍EBIT: EUR 2.6 MILLION (EUR 1.0 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF FISCAL YEAR 2016/2017)​

* ‍H1 EBITDA: EUR 3.4 MILLION (EUR 1.8 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF FISCAL YEAR 2016/2017)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)