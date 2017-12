Dec 11 (Reuters) - FABASOFT AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: FABASOFT AG: FABASOFT AG RESOLVES CASH CAPITAL INCREASE

* ‍SHARE CAPITAL OF FABASOFT AG IS TO BE INCREASED BY UP TO EUR 1,000,000 AGAINST CASH CONTRIBUTIONS​

* ‍CAPITAL INCREASE AMOUNTING UP TO 10% OF CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL EXCLUDING SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)