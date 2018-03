March 9 (Reuters) - FABEGE AB:

* FABEGE SELLING UARDA 6, ARENASTADEN

* IT IS EXPECTED THAT TRANSFER WILL TAKE PLACE ON 31 MAY 2018.

* ‍SIGNED A CONTRACT TO SELL PROPERTY UARDA 6 IN ARENASTADEN TO OPEN-ENDED REAL ESTATE FUND UNIIMMO​

* TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE A PROFIT OF SEK 93M BEFORE TAXES AND SEK 176M AFTER TAXES

* ‍PROPERTY TRANSACTION IS COMPLETED AS CORPORATE SALE WITH UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF SEK 1.2BN BEFORE DEDUCTIONS FOR LATENT TAX​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)