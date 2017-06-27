FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Facebook over the last 2 months deleted around 66,000 posts reported as hate speech per week - blog
June 27, 2017 / 12:33 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Facebook over the last 2 months deleted around 66,000 posts reported as hate speech per week - blog

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc

* Facebook says over the last two months, on average, co deleted around 66,000 posts reported as hate speech per week - blog

* Long way from being able to rely on machine learning and AI to handle "complexity involved in assessing hate speech"

* Facebook says its current definition of hate speech is anything that directly attacks people based on their “protected characteristics”

* Building up teams that deal with reported content: over next year, will add 3,000 people to community operations team , on top of 4,500 co already has

* In terms of hate speech, “protected characteristics” include race, ethnicity, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity Further company coverage:

