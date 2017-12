BRIEF-Facebook Says To Begin Demoting Posts That Use Engagement Bait this week

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* FACEBOOK SAYS STARTING THIS WEEK, IT WILL BEGIN DEMOTING INDIVIDUAL POSTS FROM PEOPLE AND PAGES THAT USE ENGAGEMENT BAIT

* FACEBOOK SAYS OVER COMING WEEKS, TO BEGIN IMPLEMENTING STRICTER DEMOTIONS FOR PAGES THAT USE ENGAGEMENT BAIT TO ARTIFICIALLY GAIN REACH IN NEWS FEED

* FACEBOOK SAYS POSTS THAT ASK PEOPLE FOR HELP, ADVICE, OR RECOMMENDATIONS WILL NOT BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY THE LATEST UPDATE

* FACEBOOK SAYS HAVE REVIEWED & CATEGORIZED MANY POSTS TO INFORM A MACHINE LEARNING MODEL THAT CAN DETECT DIFFERENT TYPES OF ENGAGEMENT BAIT Source text : (bit.ly/2yRQhBq) Further company coverage: