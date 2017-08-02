FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Facebook says women represent 35 pct of its global workforce, 28 pct of senior leadership
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 4:21 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Facebook says women represent 35 pct of its global workforce, 28 pct of senior leadership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* Facebook says women represent 35 percent of its global workforce, according to data from June 30, 2017‍​

* Says women represent 28 percent of senior leadership, 19 percent of technical workforce, 55 percent of non technical workforce, as per data from June 30, 2017

* Says 49 percent of its U.S. employees are white, 40 percent are Asian, 5 percent are hispanic, 3 percent are black, as per data from June 30, 2017

* Says 71 percent of its U.S. senior leadership is white, 21 percent is Asian, 3 percent is hispanic, 3 percent is black, as per data from June 30, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2u4xNQw Further company coverage:

