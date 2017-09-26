FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FactSet Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.90
#Financials
September 26, 2017 / 11:21 AM / in 22 days

BRIEF-FactSet Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.90

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - FactSet Research Systems Inc:

* Factset reports solid revenue and earnings growth in fourth quarter 2017

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.90

* Q4 earnings per share $1.52

* Q4 revenue $326.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $325.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2018 adjusted earnings per share $1.93 to $1.99

* Sees Q1 2018 GAAP earnings per share $1.75 to $1.81

* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $327 million to $333 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.94, revenue view $327.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FactSet Research Systems Inc - annual subscription value increased to $1.32 billion at August 31, 2017 compared with prior year ASV of $1.15 billion

* FactSet Research Systems Inc - ‍quarterly capital expenditures decreased to $10.9 million, compared with $13.1 million a year ago​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

