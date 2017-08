June 9 (Reuters) - FAES FARMA SA:

* SIGNS DEAL TO BUY 100 PERCENT OF LABORATORIOS DIAFARM SA, WITH INVESTMENT OF 70 MILLION EUROS

* THE ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED WITH GROUP'S OWN RESOURCES AND BANK FINANCING