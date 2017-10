Oct 23 (Reuters) - FAIR VALUE REIT AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: FAIR VALUE REIT-AG: ANNOUNCES CHANGES ON THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

* ‍CHAIRMAN AND VICE CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD, RESIGNED THEIR POSTS EFFECTIVE AT END OF 30 NOVEMBER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)