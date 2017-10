BRIEF-Fair Value Reit H1 net profit EUR 4.7 mln​

Aug 10 (Reuters) - FAIR VALUE REIT AG:

* ‍OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) IMPROVED TO EUR 9.8 MILLION IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2017 COMPARED TO EUR 6.6 MILLION IN PREVIOUS-YEAR PERIOD.​

* ‍H1 SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GROUP NET PROFIT FROM EUR 2.7 MILLION TO EUR 4.7 MILLION.​

* H1 ‍FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO) AFTER NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS INCREASED TO EUR 3.7 MILLION IN REPORTING PERIOD COMPARED TO EUR 3.1 MILLION ONE YEAR PRIOR​

* ‍FAIR VALUE REIT-AG IS CONFIDENT THAT IT CAN CONTINUE THIS POSITIVE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT OVER REST OF YEAR AND REAFFIRMS ITS FORECAST FOR 2017​