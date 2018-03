Feb 28 (Reuters) - FAIR VALUE REIT AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: FAIR VALUE REIT-AG: CHANGES IN MANAGEMENT BOARD

* ‍STEFAN HERB APPOINTED AS ADDITIONAL MEMBER OF MANAGEMENT BOARD​

* ‍MANAGEMENT BOARD MEMBER PATRICK KAISER RESIGNS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AS OF 28 FEBRUARY 2018​

* ‍STEFAN HERB WILL BECOME COMPANY'S CFO​