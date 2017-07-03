FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Fairfax Financial and Allied World announce short two-day extension
July 3, 2017 / 12:13 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Fairfax Financial and Allied World announce short two-day extension

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd

* Fairfax financial holdings ltd- offering period of previously announced exchange offer to purchase all shares of allied world has been extended

* Fairfax financial holdings ltd- exchange offer, which was previously scheduled to expire on june 30, 2017 has been extended until july 5, 2017

* Fairfax financial-spoken with allied world shareholder group representing more than 3% of shares that indicated it will now tender before extended deadline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

