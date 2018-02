Feb 15 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd:

* FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* QTRLY ‍NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 30.87​

* QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN $‍3,349.7​ MILLION VERSUS $2,244.1 MILLION

* QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $‍2,715.4​ MILLION VERSUS $ 1,954.6 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $31.20 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍BOOK VALUE PER BASIC SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $449.55 COMPARED TO $367.40 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: