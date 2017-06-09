BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to sell a portion of Tembec stake

June 9 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd:

* Fairfax to sell a portion of Tembec

* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares

* Fairfax Financial Holdings - Tembec shares were sold over facilities of toronto stock exchange at an average price of approximately $4.35 per share

* Fairfax Financial - Fairfax, through its subsidiaries, continues to hold about 17.4 pct of issued and outstanding shares of Tembec Inc