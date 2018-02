Feb 20 (Reuters) - Fairfax India Holdings Corp:

* FAIRFAX INDIA TO ACQUIRE 51% OF THE CATHOLIC SYRIAN BANK LTD.

* FAIRFAX INDIA - TO INVEST INR 12.1 BILLION (ABOUT $186 MILLION AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES) FOR 51% EQUITY OWNERSHIP IN CATHOLIC SYRIAN BANK LTD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: