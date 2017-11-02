BRIEF-Fairfax Media shareholders vote in favour of Domain spin-off

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Fairfax Media Ltd
* Board concluded Domain separation is in best interests of Fairfax shareholders
* Directors unanimously recommend shareholders vote in favour of Domain separation
* Subject to shareholder approval of capital reduction, and court approval, expect Domain to commence trading on ASX on 16 Nov
* “Vote on domain will see co take next step in its evolution as separate asx-listed co, led by antony catalano as CEO”
* Scheme meeting relating to domain separation received overwhelming support from shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: