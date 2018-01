Jan 11 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp:

* FAIRHOLME CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 17.9 PERCENT STAKE IN SEARS HOLDINGS CORP AS OF NOVEMBER 16 - SEC FILING

* FAIRHOLME CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.L.C. HAD EARLIER REPORTED 21.8 PERCENT STAKE IN SEARS HOLDINGS CORP AS OF NOVEMBER 1, 2017 - SEC FILING‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2Ewr82t) Further company coverage: