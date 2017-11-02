BRIEF-Fairmount Santrol Holdings Q3 earnings per share $0.15

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc

* Fairmount Santrol announces third-quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 revenue $280.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $263.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc qtrly ‍volumes of 3.4 million tons up 5% sequentially​

* Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc - ‍total co volumes sold were 3.4 million tons for quarter, up 5% from 3.3 million tons sold in Q2 of 2017​