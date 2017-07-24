FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fairmount Santrol signs lease for development of Permian Basin sand facility
July 24, 2017 / 10:14 AM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Fairmount Santrol signs lease for development of Permian Basin sand facility

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc

* Fairmount Santrol announces signing of long-term lease for development of Permian Basin sand facility in Texas

* Says reserves contain about 165 million tons of fine-grade 40/70 and 100 mesh sand

* Fairmount Santrol Holdings - total leasehold interest payments and capital expenditures are estimated at $100 million to $110 million over next 12 months

* Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc - co to reopen Shakopee, Minnesota mine and sand processing plant, located on Union Pacific railroad

* Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc - expects that Shakopee, Minnesota mine and sand processing plant will be operational by end of Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

