February 16, 2018 / 3:37 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-FaithNetwork announces IPO on TSE Mothers on March 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - FaithNetwork Co Ltd

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 16, 2018, under the symbol “3489”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 1,200,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 800,000 shares and privately held 400,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,340 yen per share with total offering amount will be 1.61 billion yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Nomura Securities Co Ltd, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc and SBI Securities Co Ltd included nine securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/xPzP9n

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

