Nov 30(Reuters) - Faltec Co Ltd

* Says it plans to set up a Fukuoka-based automobile part manufacture unit

* Says the unit will be established on Dec. 18 and will be capitalized at 450 million yen

* Says the company will hold a 96.7 percent stake in the unit

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3YuxQA

