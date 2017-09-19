FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Family Memorials announces settlement with debentureholders, going private transaction
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 19, 2017 / 3:57 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Family Memorials announces settlement with debentureholders, going private transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Family Memorials Inc:

* Family Memorials Inc. announces proposed settlement with debentureholders and going private transaction

* It proposes to redeem convertible secured debentures of company in principal amount of $4.4 million

* Entered into letter of intent with Scott C. Kellaway, president of company, pursuant to which company will be taken private​

* Board of directors of company will form a special committee comprised of independent directors to evaluate amalgamation​

* Proposes to pay $3.4 million in full satisfaction of all liability to debentureholders holding debentures in principal amount of $4.4 million

* To be taken private by way of amalgamation with a company to be incorporated by Scott C. Kellaway to form an amalgamated co​mpany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.