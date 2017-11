Nov 13 (Reuters) - Famous Dave’s Of America Inc:

* Famous Dave’s of America, Inc appoints Jeffery Crivello as chief executive officer and reports results for third quarter fiscal 2017

* Q3 revenue fell 13.7 percent to $21.9 million

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.01 from continuing operations

