Feb 12 (Reuters) - Famous Dave’s Of America Inc:

* FAMOUS DAVE‘S OF AMERICA INC - ON FEB 6, DEXTER A. NEWMAN INFORMED CO OF HIS INTENTION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER‍​

* FAMOUS DAVE'S OF AMERICA SAYS ‍PAUL M. MALAZITA WILL SUCCEED NEWMAN, SERVE AS CO'S INTERIM CFO, COMMENCING MARCH 6, 2018 - SEC FILING​