* FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FISCAL 2017

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.01 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 27.8 PERCENT TO $12.5 MILLION

* QTRLY FRANCHISE-OPERATED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 1.1%

* QTRLY ‍COMPANY-OWNED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 8.0%, WITH TRAFFIC UP 9.2%​