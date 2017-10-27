FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fanhua announces spin-off of its P&C insurance subsidiaries
Sections
Featured
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Company Results
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Apple says iPhone X pre-orders are 'off the charts'
Technology
Apple says iPhone X pre-orders are 'off the charts'
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
Editor's Picks
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2017 / 9:00 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Fanhua announces spin-off of its P&C insurance subsidiaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Fanhua Inc

* Fanhua announces spin-off of its P&C insurance subsidiaries

* Fanhua - to sell equity interests in Fanhua Times Sales & Service and its P&C insurance units for total consideration of about RMB222 million​

* Fanhua Inc- ‍starting Oct. 1, co will no longer charge insurance companies commissions, pay commissions to sales agents for P&C insurance business​

* Fanhua Inc - ‍impact on its operating profit and net profit should be limited from deal​

* Fanhua-Due to transition, expects substantial decline in total revenues and commission costs, while gross margin is expected to improve significantly​

* Fanhua - ‍to sell equity interests in fanhua times sales & service and its P&C insurance units to Beijing Cheche Technology​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.