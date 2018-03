March 6 (Reuters) - Federal National Mortgage Association :

* FANNIE MAE PRICES $1.007 BILLION CONNECTICUT AVENUE SECURITIES RISK SHARING DEAL

* SAYS ‍CAS SERIES 2018-C02, A $1.007 BILLION NOTE OFFERING, IS SCHEDULED TO SETTLE ON MARCH 14, 2018​

* SAYS WILL RETAIN A PORTION OF 2M-1, 2M-2, AND 2B-1 TRANCHES IN ORDER TO ALIGN ITS INTERESTS WITH INVESTORS THROUGHOUT LIFE OF DEAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: