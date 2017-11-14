FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1.16 bln Connecticut Avenue Securities Risk Sharing deal
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Kim trades missiles for tractors during testing lull
North Korea
Kim trades missiles for tractors during testing lull
Blake Shelton named People's 2017 'Sexiest Man Alive'
Entertainment
Blake Shelton named People's 2017 'Sexiest Man Alive'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 14, 2017 / 8:31 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1.16 bln Connecticut Avenue Securities Risk Sharing deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Federal National Mortgage Association :

* Fannie Mae prices $1.161 billion Connecticut Avenue securities risk sharing deal

* Says ‍CAS series 2017-C07, a $1.2 billion note offering, is scheduled to settle on November 21, 2017​

* Says ‍expect to continue regular benchmark issuance of CAS notes in 2018, subject to market conditions​

* Says ‍priced its seventh credit risk sharing transaction of 2017 under its Connecticut Avenue Securities (CAS) program​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.