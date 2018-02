BRIEF-Fannie Mae Reports Fourth Quarter Net Loss Of $6.5 Bln

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Federal National Mortgage Association :

* FANNIE MAE REPORTS NET LOSS OF $6.5 BILLION AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS OF $6.7 BILLION FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2017

* FANNIE MAE - REPORTED A NET WORTH DEFICIT OF $3.7 BILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

* FANNIE MAE - TO ELIMINATE NET WORTH DEFICIT, EXPECTS DIRECTOR OF FHFA WILL SUBMIT REQUEST TO TREASURY ON CO‘S BEHALF FOR $3.7 BILLION

* FANNIE MAE - NET REVENUE $5.54 BILLION FOR Q4 2017, VERSUS $6.47 BILLION FOR Q3 2017

* FANNIE MAE - NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $5.11 BILLION FOR Q4 2017, VERSUS $5.27 BILLION FOR Q3 2017

* FANNIE MAE - REPORTED $9.9 BILLION PROVISION FOR FEDERAL INCOME TAXES IN Q4 RESULTING FROM REMEASUREMENT OF DTAS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM

* FANNIE MAE - SINGLE-FAMILY PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $4.3 BILLION IN Q4 2017, COMPARED WITH $3.9 BILLION IN Q3 2017

* FANNIE MAE - MULTIFAMILY PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $693 MILLION IN Q4 2017, COMPARED WITH $655 MILLION IN Q3 2017

* FANNIE MAE - SINGLE-FAMILY SERIOUS DELINQUENCY RATE WAS 1.24 PERCENT AS OF DEC. 31, 2017 VERSUS 1.01 PERCENT AS OF SEPT. 30, 2017, DRIVEN BY IMPACT OF HURRICANES Source text: (bit.ly/2BryiXc) Further company coverage: