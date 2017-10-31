FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fannie Mae's book of business increased at a compound annualized rate of 2.7 pct in Sept‍​
October 31, 2017 / 8:22 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Fannie Mae's book of business increased at a compound annualized rate of 2.7 pct in Sept‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Federal National Mortgage Association

* Fannie Mae - Fannie Mae’s book of business increased at a compound annualized rate of 2.7 percent in September‍​

* Fannie Mae - the conventional single-family serious delinquency rate increased two basis points to 1.01 percent in September‍​

* Fannie Mae - the multifamily serious delinquency rate decreased one basis point to 0.03 percent in September‍​

* Fannie Mae - Fannie Mae completed 6,003 loan modifications in September‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

