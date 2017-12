Dec 13 (Reuters) - Far East Horizon Ltd:

* UNIT TO SELL AND SHENWAN HONGYUAN SECURITIES TO BUY IFEL UNDERLYING ASSETS FOR RMB2.81 BILLION

* DUE TO DISPOSAL, GROUP TO REALISE NET GAIN OF ABOUT RMB1 MILLION

* ‍UNIT FETJ TO SELL UNDERLYING ASSETS TO SHENWAN HONGYUAN SECURITIES CO FOR RMB1.24 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: