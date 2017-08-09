BRIEF-Farmer Mac reports Q2 earnings per share $1.62

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp

* Farmer Mac reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap core earnings per share $1.48

* Q2 earnings per share $1.62

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp qtrly ‍net interest income $39.7 million versus $34.4 million

* Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp - ‍During Q2 2017, Farmer Mac added $1.9 billion of new business volume, compared to $1.3 billion in Q2 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: