Dec 28 (Reuters) - Farmers Capital Bank Corp:

* FARMERS CAPITAL BANK CORP - CONCLUDED THAT THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT WILL CAUSE THE COMPANY’S DEFERRED TAX ASSETS TO BE REVALUED‍​ ‍​

* FARMERS CAPITAL- ESTIMATES TAX CUTS & JOBS ACT TO REDUCE CO'S NET DEFERRED TAX ASSET VALUE BETWEEN $5.8 MILLION & $6.3 MILLION, TO BE RECORDED DURING Q4 2017