Oct 18 (Reuters) - Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc:

* Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. reports 2017 third-quarter and year-to-date financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.35

Says qtrly ‍net interest income after provision for loan losses increased 11.2% YOY to $9.1 million​