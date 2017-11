Nov 8 (Reuters) - Farmland Partners Inc

* Farmland Partners Inc. reports third quarter 2017 results

* Farmland partners - Q3 ‍AFFO earnings per share was negatively impacted by $0.03 per share​

* Q3 revenue $12 million versus I/B/E/S view $10.8 million

* Farmland partners inc - ‍reported AFFO per share of $0.09 for quarter ended september 30, 2017​