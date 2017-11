Nov 15 (Reuters) - Farmmi inc‍​:

* Files for U.S. IPO of up to $5 million of ordinary shares - SEC filing

* Says expect initial public offering price of ordinary shares to be between $4 and $6 per share

* Says intends to apply to list ordinary shares on NASDAQ capital market under symbol “FAMI”

* Says ViewTrade Securities Inc is the underwriter to the IPO

* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for calculating SEC registration fee Source text : (bit.ly/2huDcHO)