Oct 17 (Reuters) - FAST EJENDOM DANMARK A/S:

* FAST EJENDOM DANMARK A/S - RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE VALUE ADJUSTMENTS TO LEVEL OF DKK 44 MILLION (PREVIOUSLY DKK 37 MILLION)​

* SOLD PROPERTY TO DKE INVEST 2017 APS, SALE PRICE AGREED TO DKK 95.8 MILLION​