BRIEF-Fastenal Co reports Q3 earnings per share $0.50

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Fastenal Co

* Fastenal company reports 2017 third quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.50

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fastenal Co - ‍2017 net capital expenditures spend expectation remains at approximately $127 million​

* Fastenal Co qtrly ‍net sales $1,132.8​ million, up 11.8 percent

* Q3 revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fastenal Co - inventories were $1,047.0 million at the end of the third quarter of 2017, an increase of $80.1 million, or 8.3%, over third quarter of 2016‍​