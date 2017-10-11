FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fastenal Co reports Q3 earnings per share $0.50
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 11, 2017 / 11:12 AM / in 6 days

BRIEF-Fastenal Co reports Q3 earnings per share $0.50

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Fastenal Co

* Fastenal company reports 2017 third quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.50

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fastenal Co - ‍2017 net capital expenditures spend expectation remains at approximately $127 million​

* Fastenal Co qtrly ‍net sales $1,132.8​ million, up 11.8 percent

* Q3 revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fastenal Co - inventories were $1,047.0 million at the end of the third quarter of 2017, an increase of $80.1 million, or 8.3%, over third quarter of 2016‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.