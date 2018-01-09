FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fasteps unit to set up JV Bit One Hong Kong with partners
Sections
Featured
Nifty hits record high in midday trade
Live
Market Jockey
Nifty hits record high in midday trade
China stuck in petroleum Catch-22
Breakingviews
China stuck in petroleum Catch-22
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
World
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 9, 2018 / 9:22 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Fasteps unit to set up JV Bit One Hong Kong with partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Fasteps Co Ltd

* Says Tokyo-based virtual currency unit scraps establishment of JV with an internet service firm and the previous plan was disclosed on Oct. 31

* Says the unit will set up a JV named Bit One Hong Kong Ltd., with an internet service firm, SED Capital Pte Limited, DSS AuthentiChain Limited, in Mid-January, 2018, to operate virtual currency exchange in Hong Kong

* Says the unit will hold 75 percent stake in the JV after establishment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/vWbwXt

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.