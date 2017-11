Oct 31 (Reuters) - Fasteps Co Ltd

* Says co’s Tokyo-based wholly owned unit plans to set up a JV Bit One Hong Kong Ltd with internet service firm in November

* Says the JV will be mainly engaged in operation of virtual currency exchange

* Says unit will hold 70 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/pTh2SM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)