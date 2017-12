Dec 19 (Reuters) - Fasteps Co Ltd

* Says its unit will set up an Okinawa-based sub-subsidiary in January 2018, to start virtual currency related mining business in Mid-February 2018

* Says Okinawa-based sub-subsidiary will form business alliance with Okinawa-based network tech firm

* Says two entities will mainly cooperate on virtual currency exchange in Hong Kong and Japan

