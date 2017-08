July 3 (Reuters) - FASTPARTNER AB

* FASTPARTNER HAS ACQUIRED PROPERTY HILTON 5 FROM STOCKHOLM FERSEN FASTIGHETS AB

* RENTAL VALUE AMOUNTS TO ALMOST SEK 40 MILLION AND WILL INCREASE FASTPARTNER YEARLY RESULTS WITH ABOUT SEK 26 MILLION

* TAKES POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY ON 3 JULY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)