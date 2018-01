Jan 18 (Reuters) - Fat Brands Inc:

* FAT BRANDS CONTINUES TO EXPAND GLOBALLY, ANNOUNCES INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT DEAL IN SCOTLAND

* FAT BRANDS - SIGNED DEAL WITH FB SCOTLAND LTD TO OPEN 3 CO-BRANDED FATBURGER & BUFFALO'S EXPRESS RESTAURANTS ACROSS SCOTLAND IN NEXT 5 YEARS